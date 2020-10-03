90-year-old woman approaches SC for not getting Mehr even after 75 years
ISLAMABAD, Oct 03 (DNA): A 90-year-old woman has approached Supreme
Court of Pakistan to get her Mehr even after 75 years of marriage.
According to details, a three-member bench of the court, headed by
Justice Mushir Alam, heard the case. The lawyer of Saeedah Sultan, a
petitioner from Peshawar, said that her client’s Mehr was 3 kanals and
10 marlas but she is unable to get possession despite the verdict being
in her favor.
The court said that the issue of execution can be sent to the session
court or the application will be rejected. The court adjourned the
hearing till November on petitioner’s request for some time to think.
Speaking to media, Saeedah Sultan said that she got married at the age
of 15 and now she is 90 years old. If we go to the session court again
we will get justice at the age of 200, she said. DNA
