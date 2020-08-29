Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

LEAs recover large cache of arms, munitions in Kohlu

| August 29, 2020
KOHLU, AUG 29 (DNA) – The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have recovered large quantity of arms and munitions from a hideout of saboteurs in Kohlu.

A large cache of illegal weapons and munitions were found in a raid at a hideout of saboteurs at Mukhi Nallah in Mawand, a government official said in a press briefing here.

The law enforcement operation saved the district from destruction as captured arms and munitions were brought in the district for using them in subversive activities in the area, Assistant Commissioner told the media persons in press briefing.

“The recovered weapons and ammunition were kept hidden under the surface,” the official said. “The munitions included 12 Russian made anti-tank bombs, one light machine-gun (LMG), large quantity of cartridges, 82 Indian made mortar shells and other ammunition,” according to the official. =DNA

