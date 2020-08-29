Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

IIOJK: Toll surges to 7 as Indian troops martyr three more youths

| August 29, 2020
1

 

SRINAGAR, AUG 29 (DNA) – In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youths in South Kashmir, Saturday, raising the number of the slain youths to seven from yesterday, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The troops martyred the three youths during a cordon and search operation in Zadoora area of Pulwama district in South Kashmir in the wee hours today. Earlier, an Indian soldier was killed in an attack in the same area.

The operation continued till last reports came in. The troops martyred four youths during a similar operation in Kiloora area of Shopian district of South Kashmir, yesterday. =DNA

