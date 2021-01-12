Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan: COAS

Mohammad Karim Khalili, Chairman Hizb-e-Wahadat Islami Afghanistan & former Chairman Afghan High Peace Council called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ

Naveed Miraj

Matters of mutual interest, peace and stability in the region, connectivity and current developments in Afghan Peace Process were discussed during the meeting. COAS said that “Peace in Afghanistan means Peace in Pakistan”, a stable and prosperous Afghanistan at peace with itself and its neighbours is in Pakistan’s national interest.

The Visiting dignitary appreciated the positive role played by Pakistan and the COAS vision on future of Pak-Afghan relations.