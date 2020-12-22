Kazakhstan starts production of ‘Sputnik V’ anti-coronavirus vaccine

Kazakhstan launched production of Russian ‘Sputnik V’ anti-COVID vaccine, Trend reports citing the press office of Kazakhstan’s government.

Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin visited Karaganda pharmaceuticals complex, where he launched production of the vaccine within the framework of agreements reached between presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia.

The plant will gradually produce 2 million doses of the vaccine. Mass vaccination using ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine, produced in Kazakhstan, will begin in February 2021.

First of all, medical workers, teachers, students, law enforcement officers, staff of medical and social institutions, as well as representatives of risk groups with chronic diseases will be vaccinated on a voluntary basis.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare reached a cooperation agreement designed to facilitate the registration, production and distribution of the world’s first registered vaccine against coronavirus – ‘Sputnik V’ on Dec. 5, 2020.

Upon obtaining the regulatory approval, the production technology and the materials required for the production of 2 million doses of the vaccine were transferred to Kazakhstan.

The production of the ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine is expected reduce logistical costs and ensure the quick supply of the vaccine to clinics. Furthermore, the exchange of technological, scientific and medical experience and best practices between two countries is expected to increase.