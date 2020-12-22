Tajikistan and Germany discuss financial and technical cooperation

A video conference was held as part of intergovernmental consultations between Tajikistan and Germany on financial and technical cooperation for 2020.

The First Deputy Minister of Health and Social Protection of the Population Ghafur Muhsinzoda and representatives of the German delegation attended the videoconference.

Muhsinzoda praised the state of cooperation between Tajikistan and Germany, and noted that it is mainly focused on access to health services for all segments of the population, especially in rural areas, maternal and child health, family planning, food security, tuberculosis control and prevention.

The parties confirmed that cooperation between Tajikistan and Germany in the field of health within the framework of sustainable development goals is aimed at improving the health of the population, especially in rural areas.