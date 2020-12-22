Indian tricks can hamper probe into attack on UNMOGIP: Masood

ISLAMABAD, DEC 22 (DNA) – The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has strongly condemned the mass arrests of pro-freedom leaders, human rights activists and the youth by the Indian military and paramilitary troops in the length and cranny of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and called upon the international community to take notice of the vindictive actions of the Indian rulers.

Expressing sharp reaction over the arrests of liberation leaders Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Maulvi Bashir and Abdur Rashid Lone, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front leader Yasin Butt, Jamaat Islami leader Farooq Ahmed Khaki and human rights activist Mohammad Ahsan Untoo as well as dozens of political workers and common civilians in Srinagar, the AJK president said that seeing the courage, patience and firmness of the valiant struggle of the Kashmiri people for the realization of the right of self-determination, the Indian rulers have got frustrated.

He maintained that 0.9 million Indian occupation troops are engaged in the whole of occupied territory in incarcerating the innocent and peaceful civilians, killing the youth in fake encounters and torturing those protesting against the inhuman acts of the Indian Army.

“All the repressive and inhuman tricks of the Indian army are bound to fail, and in spite of all the sufferings and odds, the people of IIOJK will continue the struggle for their freedom and the right to self-determination,” he added.

Welcoming the probe into the Indian Army firing on the vehicle of the UN Military Observers Group for India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) close to the Line of Control in AJK, the state president said that while investigating this heinous incident, it must be kept in mind that India has always attempted to keep the United Nations away from the Kashmir conflict

That is why, the UN Military Observers deployed in India and occupied Kashmir are not permitted to independently visit the LoC, he said and added that India also does not like the UN military observers present in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir to reach the LoC and witness ceasefire violations by the Indian Army and send their report to the United Nations.

Sardar Masood Khan said that it cannot be ruled out that the vehicle of the UN military observers has been intentionally targeted to prevent them from observing the violations of the ceasefire, and send their report to the United Nations.

“Let it be understood very clearly that the Indian occupation forces’ attack on U.N. observers (UNMOGIP) was deliberate, with the objective to scare them. The probe should be thorough. Don’t just go through the motions,” Khan asserted.

He expressed his apprehension that on the persuasion of the Indian government, the Indian nationals working in the United Nations will create hurdles in the investigation of the incident or will get the probe buried so as to hide India’s crimes in Kashmir.

“The investigation is just the beginning. The probe should be conclusive. The Indians working in the UN will be used by the BJP to bury the investigation,” he said. = DNA

