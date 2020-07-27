Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Karachi submerged after heavy rains, traffic jams reported

| July 27, 2020
KARACHI, JUL 27 (DNA) – Many roads, streets, and homes were flooded in Karachi following heavy rains on Monday afternoon. Two people died after being electrocuted in Baldia Town.

Rain was reported in Five Star Chowrangi, Nazimabad, Gulberg, Ayesha Manzil, Buffer Zone, Powerhouse Chowrangi, Gulshan and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Following the rain, traffic jams were reported in different areas.

The water entered houses in Orangi Town’s after the area’s gutters overflowed. The monsoon season, which starts in June and continues till September, is crucial to Pakistan’s agriculture sector but it also causes widespread death and destruction across the region. DNA

