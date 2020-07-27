Pakistan’s High Commission in Dhaka fully functional after 3 years

DHAKA, JULY 27 (DNA) – Balance of relationships in South Asia has changed and India is moving towards isolation in the region as the High Commission of Pakistan in Dhaka has become fully functional after three years, media reported on Monday.

According to sources, the important development was made after China played a vital role in reducing diplomatic tensions between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Prime Minsiter Imran Khan’s recent telephonic contact with his Bangladeshi counterpart was also a link in this chain.

Imran Khan had underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to closer ties with fraternal Bangladesh and highlighted the significance of regular bilateral contacts and people to people exchanges.

He had said that Pakistan is committed to deepening relations with Bangladesh on the basis of mutual trust, respect and sovereign equality.

On the other hand, India is worried due to the improving ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh. It has been learnt that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina refused to meet Indian high commissioner despite repeated requests. =DNA

