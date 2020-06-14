K-Electric plans to transfer burden of Rs2.26b to consumers

KARACHI – K-Electric has requested National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to revise monthly and quarterly tariffs which will transfer the burden of Rs2.26 billion to Karachi-based consumers.

K-Electric has requested hike of 65 paisa per unit for the month of January 2020, 97 paisa for February and 48 paisa for March.

KE has also requested decrease in power tariff by 62 paisa for the month of April. It has also requested 11 paisa reduction from October to December 2019 under quarterly adjustment.

NEPRA will hear the petition on June 23.