Govt employees will get relief as soon conditions are favourable: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is aware of issues that government employees face.

Shahbaz Gill, while responding to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, said that the economy has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and assured that relief will be given to government employees as soon conditions are favourable.

Criticising the previous government, Gill said no department had been performing during the PML-N’s tenure. “Somebody should tell Shehbaz Sharif that we have doubled the health budget from the previous tenure and that inflation is in the single digit now,” he said.