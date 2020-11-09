JBS introduces work from anywhere policy

DNA

ISLAMABAD, NOV 9 – Leading integrated IT solutions provider Jaffer Business Systems (Pvt.) Ltd recently put together a new WFH (work from home) policy to facilitate employees. The post-pandemic work landscape has caused most businesses to rethink and remodel their operational approach. To that end, JBS’s futuristic program is all about flexibility.

With it, the company intends to fully embrace the remote and hybrid working phenomenon while doing away with the “body-in-seat mindset.” Team JBS will now have the flexibility to work from anywhere without the compulsion to clock in and clock out every day. For the most part, showing up to the office will only be required if absolutely necessary.

Veqar Ul Islam, CEO, JBS, perfectly summed up what the organization is looking to accomplish with this strategy. “The new normal is all about using technology to achieve desired outcomes. In this regard, our novel work-from-anywhere policy aims for flexibility, productivity enhancement, and trust-building so that everyone can perform to the best of their abilities. We’re also looking to reduce micro-management by doing away with the concept of seat-warmers. This will help build a more engaging and employee-centric culture. As a result, we’d be able to advance aggressively towards our strategy framework of growth, excellence, and innovation.”

Under the new policy, employees can work from home for as many as 3 days a week. There’s also no real focus on attendance or tracking the number of hours worked. Instead, the emphasis is on meeting deadlines and achieving established goals/targets/objectives.

Offering such flexibility is also a great way to build trust with employees. And this is exactly what JBS is looking to achieve. With the freedom to work remotely for the majority of the week, Team JBS will have lots of wiggle room to manage personal emergencies, avoid unnecessary commuter delays, stay safe during hazardous weather conditions, etc.

Most importantly, they’ll be less exposed to potential health risks. Furthermore, this will help JBS in retaining its finest human resources while also being in a better position to attract top outside talent. In short, the company’s new WFH policy could prove to be a game-changer in an ultra-competitive market.

COVID-19 has accelerated the rise of remote and hybrid working. Professionals today also demand greater flexibility. Being time-bound and site-bound can be a turn-off for them. This is evidenced by the two separate polls ran by JBS on social media (LinkedIn and Twitter) over the past few weeks.

One of them focused on the future of work in Pakistan while the other gauged individuals’ preferences for different methods. The results of both surveys indicated an overwhelming inclination towards hybrid and remote working. JBS’s latest policy offering caters to the same tendencies.

In the wake of COVID-19, the company has had to change its entire business model. And this modification is by no means temporary. Research indicates that the WFH idea is here to stay and JBS (Pvt.) Ltd. looks at it as an opportunity to grow.