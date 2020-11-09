Allama Iqbal believed Jews have no right over Palestine

ISLAMABAD, NOV 9 (DNA) – Allama Dr. Mohammad Iqbal was a famous poet who not only represented the Muslims of the subcontinent but the whole Muslim Ummah.

Iqbal had a very deep personal interest in the problem and future of Palestine and Arabs, as in his opinion Palestine was a greatest tragedy of this century for the Muslim World, and if it is not solved it would definitely influence the whole Muslim World.

He had a firm belief that the Jews have no right over Palestine, as they had willingly migrated from Palestine long before it was captured by Arabs. He used to say in his spceches that if Jews had their rights over Palestine then Arabs can have their rights in Spain as well.

The advice and sympathies of Iqbal with Palestine were part and parcel of every Palestine conference held in India in his time.

He believed it to be unfair to give homeland to Jews in Palestine, he came with the suggestion that if Jews have to be rewarded with a homeland at all, they should be given land in Germany from where they had been asked to leave.

He always the supported the just cause of Arabs who were fighting to defend their homeland as he urged the muslims all over the World to support Arabs in their just struggle.

He was a true leader, may he would have lived long for the guidance of Muslim Ummah.

Allama Dr. Iqbqal may God have mercy on him – says: “Muslims are martyred in Palestine, and their women and children are killed, and their blood is shed in Jerusalem, which is the Al-Aqsa Mosque to which the Messenger – may God’s prayers and peace be upon him – was taken prisoner – and Israa is a religious fact.

Al-Aqsa Mosque in its entirety is an endowment for God – the Almighty – in Islamic law, and it is not permissible to own it for anyone at all, so the claim of the Jews to own part of the Al-Aqsa Mosque is null and void from the legal and historical point of view”.=DNA

