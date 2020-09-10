Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Japanese envoy meets Aviation Minister

September 10, 2020
In a meeting, Ghulam Sarwar said that the enhancement of flight numbers will boost opportunities for the business community of both countries. Federal Minister has informed the ambassador about the capabilities of ASF and asked to help to explore the possibilities of cooperation for Airport Security Force.

The minister told the ambassador that the up-gradation of Lai-Nullah Flood Forecasting under Government of Japan’s grant-in-aid is under process and would be submitted to the Japan Embassy after completion of codal formalities.

The two held wide-ranging discussions on Pakistan-Japan relations and ways to further strengthen Tokyo and Islamabad’s growing partnership in the Aviation Sector. The two sides agreed on the enhancement of the number of flights between both countries. =DNA

