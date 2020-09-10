Japanese envoy meets Aviation Minister
In a meeting, Ghulam Sarwar said that the enhancement of flight numbers will boost opportunities for the business community of both countries. Federal Minister has informed the ambassador about the capabilities of ASF and asked to help to explore the possibilities of cooperation for Airport Security Force.
The minister told the ambassador that the up-gradation of Lai-Nullah Flood Forecasting under Government of Japan’s grant-in-aid is under process and would be submitted to the Japan Embassy after completion of codal formalities.
The two held wide-ranging discussions on Pakistan-Japan relations and ways to further strengthen Tokyo and Islamabad’s growing partnership in the Aviation Sector. The two sides agreed on the enhancement of the number of flights between both countries. =DNA
==============================
Related News
Malaysia keen to diversify ties with Pakistan
High Commissioner says both countries have long standing relationship; praises handicrafts of Pakistan Read More
Pak, Uzbek relations cordial: PM
Deputy Prime Minister conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes of the UzbekRead More
Comments are Closed