Japanese envoy expresses condolences over loss of Pak Army Soldiers’ lives in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, MAY 19 (DNA) – Matsuda Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan has expressed his profound grief and sincere condolences over the loss of precious lives of the Frontier Corps soldiers in two separate attacks in Balochistan on May 18.

“I was deeply shocked and would like to express my condolences and sympathies to all the bereaved families.

Terrorism cannot be justified for any reason. In close cooperation with Pakistan and the international community, Japan is determined to resolutely stand up against terrorism” said Ambassador MATSUDA on Tuesday.=DNA

