Israel, UAE agree visa-free travel for nationals: Netanyahu

Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed on Monday to reciprocal visa-free travel, making Emirati citizens the first in the Arab world to not require Israeli entry permits.

The deal was signed after the first-ever official delegation from the UAE landed in Israel for a day of talks following an agreement to normalise ties signed at the White House last month.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wearing a mask as he greeted the UAE delegation at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, described the visit as “a glorious day for peace”.

“Today, we are making history in a way that will stand for generations,” the right-wing premier said of the Israeli-UAE accord, which has been angrily denounced by the Palestinians.