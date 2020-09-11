Those involved in motorway rape deserves no leniency: CM Buzdar

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar assured on Friday that the motorway gang rape incident victim would get complete justice.

He in a statement hoped that the case would be resolved soon with the culprits to be brought to justice sooner than later. Those involved in this despicable act deserves no leniency, he declared.

The government will go the whole hog and ensure dispensation of justice to the victim woman, he assured, recalling the Punjab police had previously nabbed criminals involved in such deplorable incidents.

A woman was on her way along with her children from Lahore to Gujranwala via M-II when she was waylaid and gang-raped on the outskirts of the provincial capital in the early hours of Wednesday.

It is noteworthy that the Punjab government has constituted a high-level committee to investigate the case. A notification regarding the constitution of the five-member investigation committee has been issued.

The committee will be headed by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and comprise additional chief secretary Home Department, the additional IG special branch, DIG investigation Punjab and the DG Forensic Science Agency as its members.