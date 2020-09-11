There are fractions within PML-N, says Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI : Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Friday predicted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will split up before December 30.

“I’m seeing Muslim League-Nawaz and Muslim League-Shahbaz in near future”, Sheikh Rasheed said while addressing a press conference.

The minister said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is not willing to return Pakistan as he is enjoying in London. PML-N leaders are hiding facts over the health of the ex-premier, he claimed.

Rasheed predicted that the difference in the PML-N will start to emerge at the end of the ongoing month. Replying to a question, he added that toppling of an elected government is not an easy task.

He added that the tender of the ML-1 project envisaging up-gradation of the railway infrastructure will be opened by the 20th of this month.

The minister said this project will provide 150,000 job opportunities. He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will complete its mandated tenure and serve the masses.

Last week, Sheikh Rasheed had said that the role of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari has ended in the politics of Pakistan.