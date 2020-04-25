Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Indian cargo plane lands at Islamabad airport for fuel

| April 25, 2020
ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (dna): An Indian cargo plane landed at Islamabad
International Airport for fuel re-filling on Saturday, reported a local
media outlet.

The Indian cargo aircraft DM 2112 took a flight from the Kolkata Airport
and landed in Islamabad for 40 minutes. The plane took off for Georgia
after the refuelling.

On April 4 also, Pakistan’s Air Traffic Controller (ATC) praised India
flights for operating relief flights amid the coronavirus crisis. Air
India was operating special flights from India to Frankfurt with relief
materials and evacuated European and Canadian nationals, who were
stranded in India amid the coronavirus crisis.

According to a report by Asian News International (ANI), one of the
captains operating the special flights said: “It was a very proud moment
for me as well as the entire Air India crew when we heard Pakistan ATC
praising our special flight operations to Europe.”

