Indian cargo plane lands at Islamabad airport for fuel

DNA

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (dna): An Indian cargo plane landed at Islamabad

International Airport for fuel re-filling on Saturday, reported a local

media outlet.

The Indian cargo aircraft DM 2112 took a flight from the Kolkata Airport

and landed in Islamabad for 40 minutes. The plane took off for Georgia

after the refuelling.

On April 4 also, Pakistan’s Air Traffic Controller (ATC) praised India

flights for operating relief flights amid the coronavirus crisis. Air

India was operating special flights from India to Frankfurt with relief

materials and evacuated European and Canadian nationals, who were

stranded in India amid the coronavirus crisis.

According to a report by Asian News International (ANI), one of the

captains operating the special flights said: “It was a very proud moment

for me as well as the entire Air India crew when we heard Pakistan ATC

praising our special flight operations to Europe.”