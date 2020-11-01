AJK President, UK MP calls for early implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir
MIRPUR, Nov 01 (DNA): The British Member of Parliament and the shadow
deputy leader in the House of Commons Afzal Khan Sunday assured that in
spite of disassociation with the European Parliament, the ex-MEPs from
the United Kingdom would continue to use their good offices to raise the
Kashmir issue in the European Parliament through their friends MEPs.
He gave this assurance during his meeting with the AJK President Sardar
Masood Khan at the Kashmir House, AJK President office, told media.
The two leaders discussed in detail the matters of mutual interest
including the latest situation of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and
Kashmir (IIOJK) and efforts to project Kashmir issue on the
international level.
While expressing grave concern over the fast deteriorating situation in
the occupied valley, the two leaders demanded immediate implementation
of the UN Security Council resolutions in which the right of
self-determination of the Kashmiri people was recognized, and a
plebiscite was proposed for a final settlement of the Kashmir issue.
Talking to newsmen after the meeting, the AJK president called for an
immediate cessation of the plan of demographic change by India in IIOJK.
New Delhi, he said, had introduced new domicile laws, and consistently
taken actions under which ground was paved for the purchase of lands of
Kashmiris by non-Kashmiri Indian citizens and the acquisition of land in
the disputed territory for commercial and industrial use.
The president maintained that domicile of occupied Kashmir had been
granted to more or less two million non-state subjects during the last
few months, and if this exercise was not stopped, the Muslims majority
would turn into a minority in their own motherland in the next two to
three years.
He said that the people of occupied Kashmir were undergoing the worst
phase of the history; innocent people were being maimed and killed, the
youth were being rendered blind and detained in prisons and detention
cells, and freehand had been given to the Indian occupation, Army to
commit every kind of crime under lawless black laws in occupied
territory.
Saying that Kashmiris had no role in running the affairs of the state
because their genuine leadership is languishing in jails, Khan regretted
that a non-Kashmiri a lieutenant governor and the Chief Secretary were
implementing the directives being received from Delhi.
Sardar Masood Khan while expressing deep gratitude to the members of all
parties parliamentary Kashmir group of the UK parliament for creating
awareness about Kashmir and releasing a comprehensive report on the
Indian actions said that we were particularly thankful to the Labor
Party MPs who had helped us holding a debate on Kashmir issue in both
the houses of the UK parliament.
However, he regretted that the UK government and the Foreign and Common
Wealth Office had done nothing except lip service, and tried to avoid
resolving this issue by declaring it a bilateral dispute between
Pakistan and India.
While describing the violations of human rights taking place in IIOJK as
massive and unparalleled, MP Afzal Khan said that the UK had a
historical key role in resolving the Kashmir dispute.
He also acknowledged the role of the diaspora community in raising the
Kashmir issue and said that political parties along with the British
citizenry would strive to further strengthen advocacy on Kashmir in the
UK. DNA
========
Related News
AJK President, UK MP calls for early implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir
MIRPUR, Nov 01 (DNA): The British Member of Parliament and the shadow deputy leader inRead More
Hashoo Group & Imperial Builders partner to re-launch historical Cecil Hotel in Murree
Pakistan’s leading hotel group will manage the heritage hotel building, introduce five-star standards and bringRead More
Comments are Closed