AJK President, UK MP calls for early implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir

MIRPUR, Nov 01 (DNA): The British Member of Parliament and the shadow

deputy leader in the House of Commons Afzal Khan Sunday assured that in

spite of disassociation with the European Parliament, the ex-MEPs from

the United Kingdom would continue to use their good offices to raise the

Kashmir issue in the European Parliament through their friends MEPs.

He gave this assurance during his meeting with the AJK President Sardar

Masood Khan at the Kashmir House, AJK President office, told media.

The two leaders discussed in detail the matters of mutual interest

including the latest situation of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and

Kashmir (IIOJK) and efforts to project Kashmir issue on the

international level.

While expressing grave concern over the fast deteriorating situation in

the occupied valley, the two leaders demanded immediate implementation

of the UN Security Council resolutions in which the right of

self-determination of the Kashmiri people was recognized, and a

plebiscite was proposed for a final settlement of the Kashmir issue.

Talking to newsmen after the meeting, the AJK president called for an

immediate cessation of the plan of demographic change by India in IIOJK.

New Delhi, he said, had introduced new domicile laws, and consistently

taken actions under which ground was paved for the purchase of lands of

Kashmiris by non-Kashmiri Indian citizens and the acquisition of land in

the disputed territory for commercial and industrial use.

The president maintained that domicile of occupied Kashmir had been

granted to more or less two million non-state subjects during the last

few months, and if this exercise was not stopped, the Muslims majority

would turn into a minority in their own motherland in the next two to

three years.

He said that the people of occupied Kashmir were undergoing the worst

phase of the history; innocent people were being maimed and killed, the

youth were being rendered blind and detained in prisons and detention

cells, and freehand had been given to the Indian occupation, Army to

commit every kind of crime under lawless black laws in occupied

territory.

Saying that Kashmiris had no role in running the affairs of the state

because their genuine leadership is languishing in jails, Khan regretted

that a non-Kashmiri a lieutenant governor and the Chief Secretary were

implementing the directives being received from Delhi.

Sardar Masood Khan while expressing deep gratitude to the members of all

parties parliamentary Kashmir group of the UK parliament for creating

awareness about Kashmir and releasing a comprehensive report on the

Indian actions said that we were particularly thankful to the Labor

Party MPs who had helped us holding a debate on Kashmir issue in both

the houses of the UK parliament.

However, he regretted that the UK government and the Foreign and Common

Wealth Office had done nothing except lip service, and tried to avoid

resolving this issue by declaring it a bilateral dispute between

Pakistan and India.

While describing the violations of human rights taking place in IIOJK as

massive and unparalleled, MP Afzal Khan said that the UK had a

historical key role in resolving the Kashmir dispute.

He also acknowledged the role of the diaspora community in raising the

Kashmir issue and said that political parties along with the British

citizenry would strive to further strengthen advocacy on Kashmir in the

UK. DNA

