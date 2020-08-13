Hotel One to manage, operate TDCP Motel and Resort at Nankana Sahib

Hashoo Group, owners and operators of the largest hospitality chain of Pakistan signs Agreement with TDCP to manage and operate a motel and resort at Nankana.

Lahore, Thursday, 13.08.2020

To provide premium hospitality in Nankana Sahib, home to the most sacred Sikh pilgrimage site being the birthplace of the founder of Sikhism Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Hotel One of Hashoo Group has joined hands with Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) to manage and operate the TDCP Motel and at Resort Nankana Sahib under their brand name.

For this, an Agreement was signed between Hotel One (Pvt) Ltd. and Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP).

Speaking on this new undertaking, Hashoo Group Hospitality Division Chief Operating Officer Mr. Haseeb Gardezi, said: “We are pleased to partner with Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab topremium hospitality to Sikh pilgrims and promote to religious tourism in Nankana Sahib.”

He also highlighted that this was the first stride of Hashoo Group’s partnership with TDCP, bringing together decades of vast experience in promoting tourism in Punjab by providing access to quality accommodation, food, and entertainment facilities.

Mr. Haseeb Gardezi further emphasised the importance of boosting religious tourism in the area, which attracts thousands of Sikh pilgrims to Pakistan every year from around the world to perform their religious obligations every year. “By providing these tourists quality and affordable international standard accommodation, we can not only contribute to the national economy but also create jobs for the locals in the area,” he added.

The Managing Director, TDCP, Muhammad Tanveer Jabbar said: “Inline with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chief Minister Punjab we are focusing on bringing investors from the private sectors and provide them with maximum opportunities to meet the challenges and promote tourism in a befitting manner. I thank Hashoo Group for coming forward and partnering with us for this project.”

The ceremony was also attended by Dr. Sohail Zafar Cheema, Chairman Board of Directors, TDCP and Mr. Asim Raza, General Manager Operations, TDCP.