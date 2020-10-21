Gujranwala court extends Capt Safdar’s interim bail

GUJRANWALA, OCT 21 (DNA) – A Gujranwala sessions court on Wednesday extended interim bail of Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar Awan, the son-in-law of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, until November 10 in a sedition case.

He along with PML-N MPA Imran Khalid Butt appeared before the court. The court had approved their bail plea subject to submission of surety bonds worth Rs50,000 each last week.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Safdar and Butt at Satellite Town police station. According to the FIR, Captain (retd) Safdar Awan had threatened to topple the government through protests and allegedly provoked people against the state and its institutions.

Earlier, on October 20, Lahore’s Shahdara police had registered another case against PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (retd) Safdar for allegedly damaging public order.

They were accused of causing trouble for citizens, violating coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), blocking roads, and using loudspeakers ahead of the October 16 rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Gujranwala. = DNA

