Army chief visits forward areas at Chamb Sector

RAWALPINDI, OCT 21 (DNA) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited forward areas at Chamb Sector along LOC .

COAS was briefed on latest operational situation including Indian CFVs deliberately targeting local residents living near LOC.

Interacting with officers and men, COAS appreciated them for continued vigil and remarkable operational preparedness.

COAS emphasised upon troops to extend all out support to local population affected by unprovoked Indian ceasefire violations.

Remain steadfast, discharge your duties with utmost sincerity and devotion, COAS remarked.

Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas received COAS at the LOC. DNA

