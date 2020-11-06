Govt unfurls new SOPS after surge in COVID cases

DNA

ISLAMABAD – Implementation of Stage – 2 Non Pharmaceuticals Interventions) NPIs in addition to Stage-1 NPIs (to remain in force till 31 January 2021) in major cities with high positivity and higher disease spread potential (Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Hyderabad, Gilgit, Muzzafarabad, Mirpur, Peshawar, Quetta, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Abbottabad) as under:-

a. Implementation of GB model for enforcement of mask wearing (Rs 100 fine and 3 masks issued on spot).

b. Ban on indoor marriages, only outdoor marriages allowed with upper limit of 1000 persons (to be implemented with effect from 20 Nov 2020). Supplementary details being issued separately.

c. Policy of “Work from Home” for 50% of the staff in all public / private offices.

d. Relatively broader smart lockdowns (SLDs) based on hotspot areas.

2. Forwarded for issuance to all federating units for implementation with effect from 7 November 2020 (20 Nov 2020 for outdoor marriages only) till further notice.