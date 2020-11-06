Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite with Pathan

Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated return to the big screen will surely be worth the wait, especially with new reports claiming that Salman Khan will also be joining the film.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Salman Khan will be joining the cast to play a cameo. Salman last featured in a cameo in SRK’s 2018 film ‘Zero’, that saw him making his grand entrance in a dance sequence.

The film casts include John Abraham as the villain and Deepika Padukone as the leading lady.

Shah Rukh Khan is expected to begin work on film Pathan later this November and is expected to carry on shooting well into the New Year.

This isn’t the first time they make an appearance in each other’s film. Salman appeared in SRK’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Om Shanti Om. Whereas SRK returned the favour in Salman’s Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega and Tubelight.