Govt taking effective measures for economy: Dr Firdous

DNA

SIALKOT, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on

Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday visited the residence of

PML-Q Senior Vice President Punjab Chaudhry Saleem Baryar and Sialkot

Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Qaiser Iqbal Baryar.

She discussed the expected visit of the prime minister and Chief

Minister Usman Bazdar to Sialkot on Dec 9.

On this occasion, Dr Firdous said the PTI was committed to take all

possible steps for betterment of the the country and national economy

which would create employment opportunities.

She added that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman

Buzdar had taken effective measures for welfare of the business

community to promote exports.

PML-Q Senior Vice President Punjab Chaudhry Saleem Baryar said that the

PML-Q leadership stood with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

government for national development and prosperity.

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Chaudhry Qaiser Iqbal

Baryar said that the industrialists were very happy with the initiative

taken by the prime minister to set up an Export Development board to

promote exports.