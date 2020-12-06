Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Govt taking effective measures for economy: Dr Firdous

| December 6, 2020
DNA

SIALKOT, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on
Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday visited the residence of
PML-Q Senior Vice President Punjab Chaudhry Saleem Baryar and Sialkot
Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Qaiser Iqbal Baryar.

She discussed the expected visit of the prime minister and Chief
Minister Usman Bazdar to Sialkot on Dec 9.

On this occasion, Dr Firdous said the PTI was committed to take all
possible steps for betterment of the the country and national economy
which would create employment opportunities.

She added that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman
Buzdar had taken effective measures for welfare of the business
community to promote exports.

PML-Q Senior Vice President Punjab Chaudhry Saleem Baryar said that the
PML-Q leadership stood with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)
government for national development and prosperity.

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Chaudhry Qaiser Iqbal
Baryar said that the industrialists were very happy with the initiative
taken by the prime minister to set up an Export Development board to
promote exports.

