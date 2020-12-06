PDM to unfurl key decisions at Lahore rally

Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Maryam Nawaz says if this government goes home, flour, sugar and vegetables will be cheaper

LAHORE, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will make important announcements during Lahore rally on December 13.

Addressing the PML-N s social media workers convention in Lahore She
requested all elected MNAs and senators to recognize their dignity and
said that if your parties decide to resign then you should refuse to
come under any pressure. She warned assembly members and senators that
if anyone betrayed the party, people would besiege his house.

Maryam Nawaz said that important decisions will be taken in the meeting
of PDM. She urged people to attend PDM rally in Lahore and said that
Pakistan can only progress after sending this government home.

She said if this government goes home, flour, sugar and vegetables will
be cheaper. We will fly the flag of our victory in Minar-e-Pakistan. I
will personally invite the people to come to the meeting by going to
different places in Lahore.

She said that the PDM is going to make big decisions. The people of
Pakistan will soon hear the good news, the only thing left is to
announce at the December 13 meeting.

She said PM Imran Khan used to claim that the “green passport will be
respected across the world” but now flights from Pakistan have been
banned.

