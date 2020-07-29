Govt to set up 24 more electric vehicle charging units: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD, JULY 29 (DNA) – Federal Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan on Wednesday announced that the government will set up 24 more electric vehicle charging stations across the country in the future.

He said this while addressing the launching ceremony of Pakistan’s first electric charging station here in Islamabad. “The launch of a first electric vehicle charging station in Islamabad is a welcoming initiative and an important step towards Clean and Green Pakistan”.

“At least twenty-four new electric stations will be set up in future, which will help common people of the country,” said Omar, adding that the government was taking concrete steps to control environmental pollution in the country.

The minister further said that the federal government was taking various initiatives for development in the energy sector. Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar said the opening of a charging station in Islamabad will help encourage electric vehicles as future transportation in the country.

This initiative is a welcoming move for the country, which will soon witness electric vehicles running on roads, he added. The special assistant said the initiative will also help Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Clean and Green Pakistan campaign.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s first electric vehicle charging unit has been installed at Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad. “The opening of EV charging stations was another target of Ministry of Science and Technology to encourage E vehicles as future transportation,” said Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet last week, announcing the launch of the stations.

It is pertinent to mention here that Vehicles in Pakistan to be shifted on electric power as the country approved its first-ever Electric Vehicle (EV) policy last month.

The motorcycles and vehicles would be shifted on electric power, while EV Manufacturing Units would also be established in the country. =DNA

=============================