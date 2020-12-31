Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Govt raises petrol price for next 15 days

| December 31, 2020
ISLAMABAD, DEC 31 (DNA) – The federal government on Thursday increased the price of petrol by Rs2.31 per litre for the next 15 days.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division, the price of petrol has been raised by Rs2.31 to Rs106 per litre. Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been hiked by Rs1.80 to Rs110.24. The new prices will take effect from January 1, 2021. = DNA

