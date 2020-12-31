CJP takes notice of vandalism at Karak Hindu shrine

KARACHI, DEC 31 (DNA) – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday took notice of a tragic incident of vandalism at the shrine of a Hindu saint in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Karak district.

According to details, the top judge has sought report on the incident from chief secretary and inspector general of KP police till January 4, 2021 and fixed the matter for formal hearing on January 5, 2021.

Dr Muhammad Shoaib Suddle, who is a part of the one-man commission on minorities rights at the Supreme Court, has been issued a notice too. According to a statement released by the apex court, Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Hindu Council and Member National Assembly Dr. Ramesh Kumar had informed the CJP about the mishap during a meeting at Supreme Court (SC) Karachi registry.

“The chief justice of Pakistan showed grave concern over the tragic incident and informed the member of parliament that he has already taken cognisance of the issue and has fixed the matter before court on 05.01.2021 at Islamabad with directions to one-man Commission on Minorities Rights, KP chief secretary and KP inspector general of police to visit the site and submit [a] report on 04.01.2021,” it stated.

The Krishna Dwara temple, situated in Karak’s Teri union council, was attacked by hundreds of residents who set fire to the building. They surrounded and vandalised the temple for hours but the police were missing from the scene.

Advocate Rohit Kumar, a representative of the Hindu community, said the residents violated the agreement by vandalising the temple. But Muslim residents of the area claimed that the Hindu community was illegally expanding the temple building.