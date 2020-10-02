Govt raises non-practicing allowance for doctors

ISLAMABAD, OCT 02 (DNA) – Good news for the doctors working in the government hospitals of Islamabad as the federal government on Friday announced to raise their non-practicing allowance.

The Finance ministry after approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued a circular in this regard. The doctors working in the government hospitals of the federal capital will also get a special healthcare allowance.

The doctors working in PIMS, Polyclinic, Federal General Hospital, and others will get the allowance equal to their basic salary of 2018. It may be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had okayed an increase in the allowances of the doctors, last year.

In the month of July, this year, the federal government had approved special risk allowance for the health professionals performing coronavirus duties.

According to sources, the government had allocated Rs480 million for the special risk allowance to encourage the frontline warriors in the fight against the COVID-19. = DNA

