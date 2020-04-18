Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Governor Punjab lauds RCCI relief activities

| April 18, 2020
RAWALPINDI, APR 18,  (DNA) – : Governor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar Chaudhry has said that the business community has always participated in relief work in every difficult period. Their role is very important. Rescue 1122 is playing their role as frontline soldiers in the current situation of Corona virus. Rescue 1122 has trained one million volunteers.

Addressing the ceremony of distributing ration bags among the deserving persons in Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) he said that several concession packages have been brought for the business community.

While all possible steps are being taken by the government to prevent the Corona virus, Prime Minister Imran Khan himself is monitoring the situation. We have to fight against Corona on the one hand and on the other side save people from poverty. There is no guarantee as to when it will be controlled. We have to correct our behavior and not always take this situation for granted. People must strictly follow the precautionary measures. Governor Punjab said the construction sector was opened on appeal to the people.

Although in the present case, the traders are suffering from severe economic misery, but nevertheless, the businessman is on the side of the government and the administration to deal with the challenge posed by the Corona virus and relief activities.

Under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s economic sponsorship package and Ehsass program till now billions of rupees have been distributed to the poor people.

He lauded RCCI relief activities and appreciated their efforts to provide ration bags at door step via 1122.

Earlier, President RCCI Sabor Malik said that the concession package from the State Bank was welcome but the markup must be dropped to zero. We demand interest free loans for the industry.

He also updated governor on RCCI relief activities where upto 10,000 ration bags will be distributed among the needy.

Group Leader Sohail Altaf said that the income tax should be waived off, the sales tax rate should be reduced to five percent. He also demanded relief in utility bills and urged government to provide incentives under social security and EOBI.=DNA

