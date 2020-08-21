Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Get official residences vacated from illegal occupants, SC tells Sindh govt

| August 21, 2020
ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Sindh government to get all official residences vacated from illegal occupants within two months.

Headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, an apex court bench directed the provincial government to cancel all illegal allotments and ensure that they are allotted to officials on a merit basis.

It further instructed the government to submit a compliance report in the SC at next hearing.

Over the course of the hearing, Sindh’s additional advocate general said as many as 229 government residences have been illegally occupied and the process to clear illegal occupations was halted due to coronavirus.

A Capital Development Authority (CDA) lawyer informed the bench that the Inspector General Police (IGP), Islamabad’s residence too was allotted illegally as police have grabbed the CDA’s 200 quarters.

At this, the chief justice said the court would take up the illegal occupation of quarters by police at the next hearing.

The hearing of the case adjourned for two months.

