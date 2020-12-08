FPCCI going through crisis of leadership, vision

The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Tuesday said FPCCI is going through a crisis of leadership and vision since long which has disappointed the voters.

Many businessmen are not very keen to participate in the upcoming elections while others are undecided to vote for United Business Group (UBG) or Businessmen Panel (BMP) as both have failed to come up to their expectations, said Chairman Pakistan Economy Watch Brig. (retd) Aslam Khan.

He said that UBG ruled FPCCI for five years but failed to bring any meaningful change. BMP realised their failure and came to power by promising a change but their slogan never translated into reality.

Both the groups have failed to improve working and image of the FPCCI and both have bulldozed merit during their tenures resulting in a disaster, he added.

Aslam Khan noted that just three weeks have left in the FPCCI elections but UBG and BMP have failed to announce their manifesto while both groups are facing problems to find candidates.

UBG could not find a single candidate to run for the post of Vice President from the province of Balochistan while the BMP has no candidate for the slots of vice presidents from five constituencies including Sindh, Balochistan, Capital Area, Small Chambers and seat for Women.

Time is running out and even if BMP finds candidates it will be very difficult for them to reach out to voters due to time constraints, he observed.

Aslam Khan said that since years whoever made President FPCCI put the issues of the business community on the backburner and start pleasing the government aimed at personal welfare.

Therefore many important sectors of the economy have established their own associations which are more efficient than FPCCI, he said.

FPCCI is suffering from a serious crisis of leadership and vision since long which has damaged its reputation with no ray of hope in sight.