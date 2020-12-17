Foreign Minister calls on Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE

Islamabad Dec 17 2020 : Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, in Dubai today.

The Foreign Minister conveyed warm regards of Prime Minister Imran Khan to HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. The Prime Minister of the UAE warmly reciprocated the sentiments.

Foreign Minister Qureshi exchanged views with the Prime Minister on a range of issues of mutual interest. He discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation between the two brotherly countries, possibilities of enhancing bilateral trade relations and promoting investment, in particular in the field of agriculture . The Foreign Minister also discussed matters pertaining to the welfare of Pakistani Diaspora in the UAE.

Foreign Minister requested HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to encourage the UAE’s business community to explore immense investment opportunities in Pakistan. Wishing Dubai Expo 2020 a resounding success, Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed gratitude to the UAE government in enabling Pakistan to participate effectively in the event.

Pakistan and the UAE have close and historic fraternal ties. The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening and augmenting existing strong bilateral relations with the UAE.