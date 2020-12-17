Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

British envoy visits Murree Brewery with his family

December 17, 2020
RAWALPINDI: Dr. Christian Turner, British High Commissioner Chief Executive Murree Brewery Company Isphanyar Bhandara briefed the visiting guests about working of the factory. The British envoy was later taken to various parts of the factory.

 The chief executive presented the guests with  souvenir

