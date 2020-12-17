Sri Lankan High Commissioner visits RCCI

DNA

Rawalpindi : Sri Lankan High Commissioner Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama has said that there are deep historical, cultural and trade ties with Pakistan. The volume of bilateral trade between the two countries, which is currently close to 450 million dollar, could be increased to 2 billion dollars. Bilateral trade relations can be further strengthened in many areas, and there is a huge potential for developing partnerships in trade, investment and industry within various sectors and areas of mutual interest, including textiles, construction materials, agro processing, and pharmaceuticals industry, gems and jewelery, tourism and education.

He passed these remarks during his meeting with Muhammad Nasir Mirza, President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) at Chamber House here on Friday. Senior Vice President Usman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz A Malik, former Senior Vice President Nosherawan Khalil Khan and Secretary General Irfan Manan Khan were also present on the occasion.

He appreciated the efforts of the Rawalpindi Chamber in promoting trade activities, adding that Sri Lanka had also participated in the Virtual Rawal Expo in August 2020. It was a unique event, the Rawalpindi Chamber deserves congratulations. Preferential and free trade agreements and tariff issues were also discussed.

On this occasion, the President of the Chamber Nasir Mirza briefed the High Commissioner about the ongoing activities and future programs of the RCCI.

The President said that there are many opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in various fields, especially in the fields of construction, tourism, education, gems and jewelery, marble and pharma. The bilateral relations can be further strengthened at chamber of commerce level through exchange of trade delegations, he suggested. He also invited the High Commissioner to attend the Rawal International Expo 2021. Education Expo, BUILD Expo, Gems and Jewelery Expo are also in the pipelines in which Sri Lankan traders, institutions and companies will be provided maximum support and facility to promote their products, he added.