FO rejects Indian Army chief’s claims against Pakistan

| May 16, 2020
ISLAMABAD, MAY 16 (DNA)  –  Responding to media queries, the Spokesperson said we reject Indian Army Chief’s recent comments levelling allegations against Pakistan and hurling threats. These are part of India’s desperate attempts to divert the world’s attention from Indian state-terrorism and egregious violations of human rights in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The indigenous Kashmiri resistance being faced by India is the direct consequence of India’s unabated oppression and brutalization of Kashmiris. India’s mischievous attempts to portray the legitimate Kashmiri struggle for self-determination as “terrorism” would not succeed.

India’s attempted diversions, misrepresentations and continued belligerence imperil peace and security in South Asia. It is important for the world community to take cognizance and urge India to act responsibly in the interest of regional peace and stability.DNA

