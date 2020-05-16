Govt provide relief to labourers: Minister

ATTOCK, MAY 16 (DNA) – Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resources Ansar Majeed Niazi said that Punjab Govt was utilizing all resources to control Corona Virus pandemic in the province. Government was various plans for labour class to get substantial relief from the economic package.

Minister was taking to the Media Persons after visiting a KSB factory in Tehsil Hassanabdal Attock to monitor the observance of SOPs in industrial sector in wake of COVID-19.

On the occasion Director Production of KSB Syed Tariq Ali was briefed the Minister.

Director labour Rwp Chauhdary Fazal, Assistant Director attock Adnan Saleem, Assistant Director labour Saeed Haider, Deputy Director social security Malik Hassan Yar and other officers also present.

Minister announced renovation and up gradation of the labour department office in attock and establish social security hospital at hassanabdal.

Provincial Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a huge relief package to deal with this difficult time. He said that Punjab Chief Minister has taken the best steps in the fight against Corona Virus in the province.

Labour Minister said PTI government approved Punjab workers welfare fund bill from Punjab Assembly. He said that labour and human resource done historic legislation for protecting rights of labourers and up lifting their standard of life.

Minister said that govt had always given preference in ensuring the well being of common man and poor segment of society. He added that it was out first and foremost priority as well as responsibility to take care of the labour class.

Ansar Majeed said that the Department of labour and human resources working together with health department in the fight against Corona Virus. He appreciated the role of health professionals and said that the nation would never forget their role in the crucial situation.

Minister said we should join hands with each other for the prevention of pandemic instead of shining in political. He appealed to people to stay at their homes and follow the guidelines issued by the government. DNA

