FM appreciates PTI  Sindh leaders for playing role of effective opposition

ISLAMABAD, AUG 07 (DNA) – A delegation of PTI’s Sindh Assembly members, led by Opposition Leader in provincial assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad Friday.

The administrative and political affairs of Sindh came under discussion during the meeting.

The Foreign Minister appreciated the delegation members for playing role of an effective opposition in Sindh Assembly amidst difficult situation.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi congratulated the Foreign Minister for observing Youm-e-Istehsal in a befitting manner to express solidarity with Kashmiris and exposing the real face of Modi through a successful foreign policy.

He hoped that the new political map unveiled by Prime Minister Imran Khan would become the country’s real map.

The delegation comprising Sidra Imran, Bilal Ghaffar, Imran Shah and Sanjay Ganjwani apprised the foreign minister of the problems in their respective constituencies. = DNA

