Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Gwadar port to bring widespread prosperity for Pakistan: Asim Bajwa

| August 7, 2020
1

ISLAMABAD, AUG 07 (DNA) – Pak-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan for Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that after the construction of Gwadar port, it has been connected with other areas and will bring prosperity to adjoining areas.

Addressing a seminar of SDP in Islamabad, Chairman CPEC Authority said that the fruits of the project are for all of Pakistan.

He further said that after the construction of Gwadar port, it is being connected to other areas and highways are being constructed to remote areas for expansion of projects.

Asim Bajwa said that construction of highways would bring prosperity even in remote areas of the province. He mentioned that construction work for early completion of CPEC projects is in full swing. = DNA

========================

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

1

Pak govt, opposition unanimous on Kashmir issue: AJK president

DNA MUZAFFARABAD, August 7: A parliamentary delegation led by President Pakistan Muslim League (N) and the LeaderRead More

2

Time to take CPEC’s economic dividends to people of Pakistan: Asim Saleem Bajwa 

DNA Islamabad , AUG 7 –  Lt. Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Chairman CPEC Authority,Read More

  • A tola of gold is now for Rs132,000

  • Gwadar port to bring widespread prosperity for Pakistan: Asim Bajwa

  • FM appreciates PTI  Sindh leaders for playing role of effective opposition

  • Govt to fully cooperate for uplifting industry, business sectors: PM

  • Loya jirga on Afghan peace kicks off in Kabul

  • CPEC to continue, says Chinese envoy

  • 270 Chinese technicians all set to arrive for Suki-Kinari project on Aug 12

  • NA passes condolence resolution, paying tribute to late MNA Iftikhar ul Hassan

    • Comments are Closed