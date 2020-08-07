Gwadar port to bring widespread prosperity for Pakistan: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, AUG 07 (DNA) – Pak-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan for Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that after the construction of Gwadar port, it has been connected with other areas and will bring prosperity to adjoining areas.

Addressing a seminar of SDP in Islamabad, Chairman CPEC Authority said that the fruits of the project are for all of Pakistan.

He further said that after the construction of Gwadar port, it is being connected to other areas and highways are being constructed to remote areas for expansion of projects.

Asim Bajwa said that construction of highways would bring prosperity even in remote areas of the province. He mentioned that construction work for early completion of CPEC projects is in full swing. = DNA

