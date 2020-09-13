Federal cabinet session summoned on September 15

ISLAMABAD : The federal cabinet session has been summoned by Prime Minister Imran Khan on September 15 to discuss a 16-point agenda.

The federal cabinet will decide over the recommendation of hiking electricity tariff up to Rs2.89 per unit for K-Electric approved by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC). The approval of ECC’s decisions taken in its session held on September 2 was also included in the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the federal cabinet.

The cabinet members will also mull over the issues of suspension of pilots’ licences. Moreover, a draft of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2020 will also be presented in the session for its approval.

The summaries for the appointments of chief executive officers (CEOs) of National Disaster Risk Management (NDRM) and National Fertilizers Corporation (NFC); as well as a summary for deputing a member in Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) will be presented.

The matters related to Civil Service Academy and amendment in Islamabad’s master plan for the construction of a modern jail will also come under consideration. The summaries regarding the appointments of judges in special courts of Peshawar, Lahore and Rawalpindi will be presented before the federal cabinet members for final approval.