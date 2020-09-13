Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Five arrested over harassing woman at Murree Expressway

| September 13, 2020
Capture 1

MURREE, SEPT 13 (DNA) – Five hoodlums were taken into custody by the police over harassing a woman at Murree Expressway. As per details, a woman who was travelling in a vehicle at Murree Expressway was harassed by five hoodlums. The woman immediately called helpline of motorway police.

The motorway police reached the spot and arrested the hoodlums and registered case against them on the complaint of the Motorway police inspector.

Earlier this week, Goodwill Ambassador for World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and an adventure athlete Samar Khan had claimed that she had been harassed on an Islamabad road by a motorcyclist.

The athlete took to Twitter to share the entire harassment episode.

Detailing the incident, she had said that she was cycling in the middle of the capital of the country, Islamabad when an office going person on a motorcycle harassed her.

“He was carrying an office bag and slowed down his vehicle near my cycle,” she had said adding that the man then groped her and patted her back multiple times.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country is already in a state of shock after two incidents of rape were reported from Karachi and Lahore within a span of over a week.

A five-year-old girl Marwah was raped and then burned to death in neighbourhood of Karachi while a woman was sexually harassed by two men as she was forced to stop by at Lahore motorway infront of her children. DNA

Capture 3

Afghans rule out foreign assistance

Afghan, Taliban delegation form joint committee to facilitate Intra-Afghan talks DNA/NEWS DESK DOHA:  The Afghan representativesRead More

Capture 3

Terrorist Ishan Ullah killed

Shujaat Hamza ISLAMABAD, SEPT 13 (DNA) – In a major breakthrough, terrorist commander Ihsan UllahRead More

