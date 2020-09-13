Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Terrorist Ishan Ullah killed

| September 13, 2020
Capture 3

Shujaat Hamza

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 13 (DNA) – In a major breakthrough, terrorist commander Ihsan Ullah alias Ihsan Sanray along with 3 other terrorists killed during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Ghariom, Shaktu near the inter district boundary of North and South Waziristan.

Ihsan Sanray masterminded numerous terrorist activities. More recently he was involved in planning and execution of terrorist attacks in Shaktu area which led to martyrdom of several soldiers & offrs including Lt Nasir (Shaheed) and Capt Sabih (Shaheed). DNA

