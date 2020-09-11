Fahad becomes RCCI executive member

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 11 (DNA) – Fahad Barlas, has been elected un apposed Executive Member from Corporate Class at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday.

His services for trade and commerce have been lauded by the Rawalpindi Chamber representatives on reposing their confidence on the occasion of Executive body elections.

President RCCI Mr. Saboor Malik congratulated new executive members and expressed the hope that they would up hold the high traditions of Chamber. Fahad Barlas expressed his gratitude to all representatives of Chamber for their support and said that it is great honor for his elevation as Executive Member Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He said it is the need of hour that we should work together for expansion of exports and all out efforts would be made to enhance made in Pakistan products. DNA

