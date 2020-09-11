Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Fahad becomes RCCI executive member

| September 11, 2020
Capture 3

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 11 (DNA) – Fahad Barlas, has been elected un apposed Executive Member from Corporate Class at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday.

His services for trade and commerce have been lauded by the Rawalpindi Chamber representatives on reposing their confidence on the occasion of Executive body elections.

President RCCI Mr. Saboor Malik congratulated new executive members and expressed the hope that they would up hold the high traditions of Chamber. Fahad Barlas expressed his gratitude to all representatives of Chamber for their support and said that it is great honor for his elevation as Executive Member Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He said it is the need of hour that we should work together for expansion of exports  and all out efforts would be made to enhance made in Pakistan products. DNA

=============

BUSINESS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Capture 3

Fahad becomes RCCI executive member

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 11 (DNA) – Fahad Barlas, has been elected un apposed Executive Member fromRead More

Capture 1

Pak-China youth entrepreneurship will be enhanced under BRI: CIFTIS

DNA Beijing, Sep 11 – The Forum on International Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship in BRI,Read More

  • Rice exporters organize training to protect rights of agri women’s children

  • ML-1 project tender to be opened by 20th of this month: Sheikh Rasheed

  • Digital trade a potential area for Pakistan-China cooperation: DCM

  • Gold price falls to Rs113,100 per tola

  • Siraj Teli underscore need to intensify implementation of Karachi Package

  • FPCCI seeks to remove a backlog of 6 to 9 days at Port Qasim

  • PM Imran Khan urges consensus on gas issue, warns of major crisis this winter

  • Jordan, Pakistan have long lasting relations, says Ambassador

    • Comments are Closed