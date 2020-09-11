USAID’s ‘Pakistan Reading Project’ announced as 2020 int’l literacy program

FIAZ CH

ISLAMABAD – The United States Library of Congress today

announced the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

literacy program, “Pakistan Reading Project,” as the 2020 recipient of

the International Literacy Program of the Year.

Over the past seven years, and working in tandem with Pakistani

education officials, USAID’s Pakistan Reading Project has improved the

reading skills of 1.7 million Pakistani students by delivering reading

instructional materials to classrooms, training teachers in new

instruction techniques, and encouraging schools to dedicate more

classroom time for reading.

This early grade literacy project has also worked closely with the

Government of Pakistan to improve policies and systems for early grade

reading across national, provincial, and local levels.

“We’re very honored and pleased that the Pakistan Reading Project is

this year’s Library of Congress recipient of this International Literacy

Award,” said USAID/Pakistan Mission Director Julie Koenen. “The program

has proved to be a cornerstone of our partnership with Pakistan in

education by increasing the literacy rates across the country and

improving the reading of so many Pakistani students.”

In 2013, the Library of Congress created the Literacy Awards to honor

organizations working to promote literacy and reading in the United

States and internationally. The project’s implementing partner, the

International Relief Committee, will receive $50,000 from the Library of

Congress for winning this.