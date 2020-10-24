Musical program “Raagistan” at PNCA

DNA

ISLAMABAD, OCT 24 – Pakistan National Council of the Arts Islamabad launched a series of colorful musical programs named “Raagistan”. This series is aimed to revive the traditional aspects of classical music like khayal, thumri and kafi giaki etc. This is an effort not only to promote the classical music awareness among the young lot but also” to provide an opportunity of listening quality music for the classic lovers.

This venture will be a mile stone in order to pay tribute to the legendary classical singers and a source of encouragement for their upcoming generation who is custodian of that precious art form.

The first program of this series was held today at PNCA’s auditorium. Famous classical singer from Iconic “Jalandhar Family” Mr. Akbar Ali was the lead performer of that evening accompanied by the renowned flutist Hassan Badshah and a bunch of some extremely talented musicians.

He showed an excellent exhibition of Khayal, thumri and kaafi gaiki . PNCA is looking forward to organize more programs of this series in near future to revive the rich classical art form. Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed hosted that musical evening.