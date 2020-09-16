Defence Day of Pakistan celebrated in Paris

DNA

PARIS, SEPT 16 – Defence and Martyrs Day of Pakistan was celebrated at an event held at the Embassy of Pakistan here last night. Keeping in view the Covid-19 related restrictions, a dinner was arranged with limited number of guests, instead of a full-scale reception.

Mr. Jean-Bernard Sempastous, President France-Pakistan Friendship Group in the French National Assembly and Mr. Francois Pupponi, Vice President of the Group attended the event as Guests of Honour. Together with Charge d’Affaires a.i. Mr. M. Amjad Aziz Qazi and Defence Attaché Air Commodore Syed Muhammad Azmat Ali they laid a ceremonial floral wreathe to honour the martyrs and cut the cake.

Pictures highlighting the sacrifices of Pakistan armed forces were put on display along with the newly issued political map of the country. National anthems of both the countries were played on the occasion.

In his remarks Charge d’Affaires a.i. Mr. M. Amjad Aziz Qazi highlighted the significance of the day and the sacrifices made by the people and armed forces of Pakistan in protecting the country. He emphasized that Pakistan stands for peace but this must not be misconstrued as weakness. The world understands that our desire for peace is for economic wellbeing and prosperity of the people of the region. There would be no compromise on the sovereignty and security of the country and any kind of misadventure will be dealt with severely, he added.

Mr. Qazi said this day is a symbol of courage, strong will and unmatched spirit of sacrifice by the brave Armed Forces of Pakistan. He reminded the audience about the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who are struggling for their right of self-determination, adding that Pakistan will continue to support the Kashmiri people in their just struggle in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Other participants included Mr. Thierry Pflimlin, CEO of Total Global Services and President of France-Pakistan business council at MEDEF, Mrs. Fredrika Sundberg, Presidence ‘Cercle des Amis du Pakistan’ as well as members of the civil society, think tanks, and media persons.