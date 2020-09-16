Pakistan stands with China on Global initiative on data security: Officials 

DNA

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 16 – Pakistan stands solidly with Iron Brother China after Beijing announced the Global Initiative on Data Security, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday quoting official sources.

China last week announced that it was launching its own initiative to set global standards on data security, countering theUSattempts to persuade like-minded countries to “ring-fence their networks” from Chinese technology.

Announcing the initiative at aBeijingseminar on global digital governance, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi cited growing risks to data security and what he characterized as efforts to politicize security issues and smear rival countries on technology matters—in an apparent swipe atWashington.

To counter such challenges, he said: “It is important to develop a set of international rules on data security that reflect the will and respect the interests of all countries.

Beijing’s initiative comes amid heightened tensions withWashingtonover issues including trade and technological competition.

Pakistanalready welcomed the announcement of the Global Initiative on Data Security byChinaon September 8.

The Global Initiative, the officials said, “advocates a comprehensive approach towards data security and addresses several key issues which are being extensively deliberated at the United Nations and other multilateral fora, and on which the norm-building process is currently underway.”

In recent months, the Donald Trump administration has taken steps to curtail what it describes as “national-security threats” from Chinese tech firms like Huawei Technologies Co. and popular Chinese apps including ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok and Tencent Holdings Ltd’s WeChat.

Chinese officials, meanwhile, have accused theUSof imposing a double standard and of trying to sabotage the efforts of Chinese businesses to expand.

Pakistan has underscored the need for dialogue and international cooperation to ensure an open, secure, peaceful, and inclusive environment in cyberspace, ICTs, and a balanced approach to technological progress, economic development, and national security interests.

With a population of over 200 million people and a flourishing digital landscape marked by a growing number of online users, the officials said: “Pakistanattaches immense importance to leveraging digital technologies for enabling socio-economic development and facilitating more effective and efficient governance and public service delivery, said Pakistan Foreign Ministry.

Pakistan, it said, “is committed to promoting international cooperation in ICTs and cybersecurity as a means of bridging the digital divide.

All countries are equal stakeholders in the development of rules governing digital economy and security of cyberspace and ICT, it added.