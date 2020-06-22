Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Coronavirus kills 89 more people, affects 4,471

| June 22, 2020
ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) killed 89 more people in the country over the previous 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,590.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 4,471 fresh cases were detected, taking the national tally of the infected cases to 179,592.

4,471 new infections were detected when 30,520 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours. Thus far, more than 1.1 million tests have been conducted in the country. 106,040 COVID-19 patients are under treatment.

69,628 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 66,943 in Punjab, 21,997 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9,475 in Balochistan, 10,912 in Islamabad, 845 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,188 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Of the total coronavirus-related deaths, 1,435 were recorded in Punjab, 1,089 in Sindh, 821 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 102 in Balochistan, 101 in Islamabad and 22 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Worldwide coronavirus death toll

The number of coronavirus infection cases across the world has passed nine million and the pandemic has so far claimed over 469,000 lives.

The United States tops with over two point three million cases and more than 122,000 deaths followed by Brazil with over one million cases and more than fifty thousand deaths.

